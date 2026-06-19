/Is Rishabh Pant headed back to Delhi Capitals? Kuldeep Yadav trade buzz grows

Less than a month after the conclusion of the IPL season, the league is already witnessing significant movement behind the scenes. The biggest development involves Rishabh Pant, along with notable names such as Kuldeep Yadav and Yuvraj Singh.

According to Cricbuzz, Pant is poised for a return to Delhi Capitals as the franchise prepares for a fresh management structure. With Parth Jindal-led JSW set to oversee the franchise for the next two seasons, Delhi Capitals have initiated a trade arrangement with Lucknow Super Giants.

The proposed deal will see Pant return to Delhi Capitals, the franchise he represented from 2016 to 2024 before being released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Cricbuzz had earlier reported on May 29 that a trade involving Pant was under consideration. As part of the agreement, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to move to Lucknow Super Giants. The swap effectively marks a homecoming for both players, with Pant having strong ties to Delhi cricket and Kuldeep associated with Uttar Pradesh cricket. One of the primary hurdles in completing the trade was Pant's record IPL salary of Rs 27 crore.

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Sources indicate that the wicketkeeper-batter has agreed to a significant pay cut to facilitate the move, similar to the adjustment made by Ravindra Jadeja when he joined Rajasthan Royals last season. It is understood that Pant's revised contract value will be around Rs 15 crore, still slightly above half of his previous salary. Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile, is expected to continue at his existing remuneration of Rs 13.25 crore with Lucknow Super Giants.

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Pant's departure from LSG had become increasingly likely after the franchise decided a change in direction and leadership was necessary. Even before the IPL season concluded, discussions had reportedly taken place regarding his stepping down from the captaincy. Under his leadership, Lucknow Super Giants endured two disappointing campaigns, including a last-place finish this season. Pant featured in 111 matches for Delhi Capitals between 2016 and 2024, missing the entire 2023 season due to injury.

He also captained the franchise in 43 matches across three seasons before being released ahead of the 2025 mega auction following disagreements with the then Delhi Capitals management under the GMR Group. However, JSW chairman Parth Jindal has remained a strong admirer of Pant and is believed to have supported the move to bring him back. Despite the return, Pant is not expected to automatically reclaim the captaincy, even if leadership changes occur within the team. The trade documents have reportedly been submitted to the BCCI and are currently awaiting approval.

Yuvraj Singh to join Delhi Capitals coaching staff?

In another major development, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is expected to join the Delhi Capitals coaching staff. With JSW taking charge of cricket operations, Sourav Ganguly is set to return as the franchise's head of cricketing affairs. Ganguly is understood to have played a key role in bringing Yuvraj into the support staff structure.