Folarin Balogun announced himself on the global stage with two goals as co-hosts the United States defeated Paraguay in their opening World Cup match. Yet the striker's path to representing the USA is deeply connected to an ongoing national debate about citizenship and immigration. Balogun, 24, is one of the brightest stars in the US squad, but his eligibility to play for the country stems from an unusual twist of fate. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on July 3, 2001, he automatically received US citizenship under America's birthright citizenship laws.

His Nigerian parents were living in London when they traveled to New York in the summer of 2001. Balogun's mother was prevented from boarding her return flight after airline staff discovered she was heavily pregnant. As a result, Balogun was born in New York rather than London. That circumstance has become particularly relevant amid a major legal and political battle in the United States. President Donald Trump's executive order seeks to restrict automatic citizenship for children born to parents who are either in the country illegally or on temporary visas, including tourists.

The issue is currently before the US Supreme Court, which is expected to issue a ruling within weeks. The decision could have far-reaching implications for the interpretation of the 14th Amendment and the future of birthright citizenship. While legal arguments continue off the field, Balogun's impact on the pitch has been impossible to ignore. After the victory over Paraguay, AC Milan midfielder Christian Pulisic praised his teammate's finishing ability. "The kid's insane," he said. “He's lethal right now in front of goal. Let's just hope it keeps going like this.”

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Former US international Kenny Cooper believes Balogun's presence could help the team achieve something special. "He's obviously a really special talent and he showed that with two exceptional goals," Cooper told the BBC. "He has been so impressive. “I think there's just so much confidence that I'm sure the players have in him playing with them, and us, his fans, have in him.” Cooper was speaking from FC Dallas watch parties in Frisco, Texas, where thousands of supporters gathered to watch the opening World Cup match.

Among them was Tommy Marcos, president of the New York chapter of American Outlaws, the largest supporters' group for Team USA. "We haven't had that type of player, a top-five league striker that you can just put in there and know he's going to score," he said. “That's pretty hard to do in the current football environment and we're lucky to have him.” Balogun's international future was not always destined to be with the United States. Having represented both England and the USA at youth level, he was heavily involved in England Under-21 plans under Lee Carsley and scored seven goals in 13 appearances.

However, his outstanding loan spell at Reims during the 2022-23 season attracted strong interest from US Soccer. A successful recruitment campaign followed, including meetings with federation officials, support from fans, and conversations with senior players. Eventually, Balogun chose to switch his allegiance to the United States. Reflecting on his decision, he said, "For me, the most important thing has always been to be able to repay that. I just want to continue to show the fans I made the right decision."

His emergence comes at a moment when questions about citizenship, immigration, and national identity are dominating public discourse in America.

Legal experts argue that if the administration's interpretation of citizenship were accepted, it could create uncertainty for many Americans born under similar circumstances. However, he believes the Supreme Court is unlikely to support the administration's position, citing skepticism expressed by several justices during oral arguments. Chief Justice John Roberts summarized that skepticism when responding to arguments about modern travel and constitutional interpretation. “It's a new world. It's the same constitution.” The timing of the World Cup, the Supreme Court's upcoming decision, and America's 250th anniversary has placed issues of identity and citizenship in sharp focus.