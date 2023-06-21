'Is it going to hold up': Ricky Ponting questions England's 'style of play' after Edgbaston thriller
Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting raised questions on Ben Stokes-led England's Bazball approach after they lost the Edgbaston Test to Australia by two wickets.
England lost the Edgbaston Test by two wickets as Australia gained a 1-0 lead in Ashes 2023. Day 5 of the first Test, on Tuesday (June 20), saw a delayed start due to rain. Australia resumed at 107 for 3, needing another 174 runs for a win. While England reduced them to 227 for 8, skipper Pat Cummins (44 not out) and Nathan Lyon's unbeaten 16 ensured the visitors edged past Ben Stokes & Co. in an absolute thriller at Edgbaston, Birmingham to go 1-0 up in Ashes 2023.
After the thrilling tie, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting questioned England's attacking style of play. Ben Stokes & Co. opted to bat first and declared at 393 for 8 despite Joe Root's 118. While they managed to attain a seven-run lead, many have questioned their declaration. Further, England kept on attacking despite in their second essay and paid the price as they were dismissed for 273, setting a 282-run target for Australia which they chased with two wickets to spare. Thus, Ponting has questioned England's approach and said 'is it going to hold up in an Ashes series'.
'There is more than one way to skin a cat'
“I think England have got the most questions to answer. Their style of play, is it going to hold up in an Ashes series?” Ponting said on Sky Sports. “By no means am I saying that England’s method is wrong, I have loved watching them play, but it just goes to show there is more than one way to skin a cat."
“This is a long and hard game. Australia’s method has stood up and it has worked. I want this series to be played the same way and I know Ben and Brendon will play the same way, which adds even more to next week,” the Aussie legend added.
Despite England's loss, captain Stokes backed his declaration call on the opening day and stated that he is proud of the fight shown and entertainment provided by his side in the opening Test, indicating they won't back down from their aggressive approach in the remainder of the series. "A loss is a loss, we said we are going to keep playing this way. This is the way we will continue playing, going hard at Australia, taking certain decisions that feel right," Stokes revealed at the post-match presentation.
