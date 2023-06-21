'Is it going to hold up': Ricky Ponting questions England's 'style of play' after Edgbaston thriller

England lost the Edgbaston Test by two wickets as Australia gained a 1-0 lead in Ashes 2023. Day 5 of the first Test, on Tuesday (June 20), saw a delayed start due to rain. Australia resumed at 107 for 3, needing another 174 runs for a win. While England reduced them to 227 for 8, skipper Pat Cummins (44 not out) and Nathan Lyon's unbeaten 16 ensured the visitors edged past Ben Stokes & Co. in an absolute thriller at Edgbaston, Birmingham to go 1-0 up in Ashes 2023.

After the thrilling tie, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting questioned England's attacking style of play. Ben Stokes & Co. opted to bat first and declared at 393 for 8 despite Joe Root's 118. While they managed to attain a seven-run lead, many have questioned their declaration. Further, England kept on attacking despite in their second essay and paid the price as they were dismissed for 273, setting a 282-run target for Australia which they chased with two wickets to spare. Thus, Ponting has questioned England's approach and said 'is it going to hold up in an Ashes series'.

'There is more than one way to skin a cat'

“I think England have got the most questions to answer. Their style of play, is it going to hold up in an Ashes series?” Ponting said on Sky Sports. “By no means am I saying that England’s method is wrong, I have loved watching them play, but it just goes to show there is more than one way to skin a cat."