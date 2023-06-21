'No idea....': Pat Cummins' epic response on 2019 Headingley loss after Australia conquer Edgbaston

England and Australia produced a thrilling contest in the Ashes 2023 opener at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The contest was decided in the final few overs as Pat Cummins (44 not out) and Nathan Lyon (16 not out)'s unbroken 55-run ninth-wicket stand propelled Australia to a narrow two-wicket win in pursuit of 282 on Tuesday evening (June 20). England were on top in most parts and having reduced the Aussies to 227 for 8, they were certainly on the cusp of a win but failed to get the last two breakthroughs.

Opting to bat first, Ben Stokes-led England declared at 393 for 8 despite Joe Root being unbeaten on 118. In reply, Usman Khawaja's 141 took Australia to 386 all-out, handing a slendar seven-run lead to the hosts. England were dismissed for 273 in their second essay as they set a challenging 282-run target for Cummins & Co., which they achieved in the final moments despite their back against the wall. Thus, skipper Cummins, who hit the winning runs, was asked about the Headingley Test defeat of Ashes 2019 -- where Australia failed to defend 359 despite reducing England to 286 for 9, and he gave an epic response. Back then, Stokes (135 not out) hit the winning rusn off Cummins' delivery.

When asked if the Edgbaston win serves as redemption for the Headingley heartbreak, Cummins said at the post-match presentation, "No idea what you’re talking about."

Cummins also opened up on the contrasting styles of play between England and Australia in the Edgbaston Test. "Both teams spoke about playing their styles, we played to our strengths and we don’t know which is better, but makes for good entertainment," he stated.