IPL 2023: Kohli, du Plessis run riot as RCB beat MI by eight wickets after Tilak Verma's 84

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis hit a fifty each as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chasing a target of 172, RCB got off to a flyer with openers Kohli and skipper du Plessis adding 53 runs in just six overs. du Plessis reached his fifty on 29 balls, hitting four sixes and four fours each till the time. Any hopes of Mumbai's comeback were crushed soon as the opening pair reached 100 in just 10.3 overs.

Virat Kohli also scored his fifty soon, albeit on 38 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes as the partnership reached 129 in just 13 overs. du Plessis was the first wicket to fall after scoring 73 off 43, hitting five fours and six sixes. Dinesh Karthik then came on to bat but lasted just two balls as Cam Green got him caught for a duck.

Aussie Glenn Maxwell then hit two sixes and Kohli finished off the match in 17th over, hitting a four and six to take his team home. Kohli scored unbeaten 82 off 49, hitting six fours and five sixes.

Earlier, RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision was proven right by RCB bowlers who brought MI down to 29/3 at the end of powerplay. The situation became worse after fearsome Suryakumar Yadav departed shortly for 15 with the team at 48. Nehal Wadhera (21 off 13) then joined the forces with Tilak Verma and the duo added 50 runs for the fifth wicket.

Three quick wickets of Wadhera, Tim David and Hrithik Shokeen then put brakes on MI's recovery but Verma had different plans. The 20-year-old southpaw took the charge as Mumbai added 48 runs in the last 17 balls to reach 171/7 in 20 overs. Verma remained unbeaten on 84 off 46, hitting nine fours and four sixes.

For RCB, every bowler chipped in but spinner Karn Sharma took two wickets for 32 in four overs while Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Akash Deep, Harshal Patel, and Michael Bracewell took one wicket each.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE