IPL 2023: RCB's Faf du Plessis takes a SCREAMER to dismiss MI's Hrithik Shokeen - WATCH

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis turned back the time on Sunday vs Mumbai Indians as he took a screamer of a catch in the match while back-tracking from mid-off.

Mumbai's Hrithik Shokeen was looking to accelerate the innings as he tried to take on Harshal Patel and hit the first ball of the seventeenth over in the air. du Plessis, however, showed great athleticism as he caught Shokeen to leave Mumbai seven down for 123. Have a look at the video here:

Earlier, RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision was proven right by RCB bowlers who brought MI down to 29/3 at the end of powerplay. The situation became worse after fearsome Suryakumar Yadav departed shortly for 15 with the team at 48. Nehal Wadhera (21 off 13) then joined the forces with Tilak Verma and the duo added 50 runs for the fifth wicket.

Three quick wickets of Wadhera, Tim David and Hrithik Shokeen then put brakes on MI's recovery but Verma had different plans. The 20-year-old southpaw took the charge as Mumbai added 48 runs in the last 17 balls to reach 171/7 in 20 overs. Verma remained unbeaten on 84 off 46, hitting nine fours and four sixes.

For RCB, every bowler chipped in but spinner Karn Sharma took two wickets for 32 in four overs while Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Akash Deep, Harshal Patel, and Michael Bracewell took one wicket each.

During the chase, RCB were given flyer by openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis as the duo added 53 runs in just six overs.

In the first match of the day, Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs. Royals' top three batsmen Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson hit a 50 each as they scored 203/5 in 20 overs.

SRH couldn't get going after Trent Boult took two wickets in the first over and Yuzvendra Chahal then joined in with four wickets as SRH managed 131/8 in their 20 overs.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE