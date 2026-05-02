/IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma play CSK vs MI clash? Coaches share update

Fans are eagerly awaiting clarity on the availability of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as Chennai Super Kings prepare to face Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2026 clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday (May 1). Ahead of the fixture, both camps shared key updates regarding their star players.

Rohit Sharma update

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed that Rohit Sharma is recovering steadily from a hamstring injury. He noted that the opener, who has played just four matches this season, returned to batting practice in Chennai on Friday after missing the previous four games.

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However, a final decision on his participation will depend on daily assessments by the medical staff, who are closely monitoring how his body responds to training.

“It’s progressed well. He’s working really hard to get back at it. For us, with the medical team, it’s on a daily basis."

“We see how he feels, how he pulls up the next day. So we’ll make a decision. We’ll see him practising today as well. So let’s see how he feels tomorrow and what the medical team will tell us," Jayawardene said in the pre-match press conference.

MS Dhoni’s comeback timeline

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey provided an encouraging update on Dhoni’s recovery from a calf injury. The former CSK captain has been out for three weeks after picking up the issue before the season began. Hussey indicated that Dhoni has been improving, particularly in his running between the wickets.

“Hopefully he’ll be back as soon as possible. I don’t know if it’s tomorrow or it’s maybe the next match after that, but he’s progressing really well. I know he’s been upping his running speeds and that was probably the sticking point. I think we’re very confident from a skill perspective with his batting and his wicketkeeping."

“But it was just making sure that he could maintain good running power, particularly towards the back end of an inning where he’s going to have to scan for those ones and twos. So as soon as he’s got the confidence in his calf, then I’m sure he’ll give it the tick to ready to go," Hussey said in the pre-match press conference.