/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between RR and DC? check result

Delhi Capitals (DC) delivered a brilliant batting performance to secure a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2026 encounter at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Friday (May 1). Pursuing a challenging target of 226, DC pulled off their most successful run chase in IPL history, going past their earlier benchmarks. The 226-run chase now tops their list of highest chases, ahead of previous records of 210 against Lucknow Super Giants in 2025, 209 against Gujarat Lions in 2017 and 207 against Punjab Kings in 2025.

It was also one of the biggest successful chases recorded against Rajasthan Royals, second only to the 229-run by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the same venue earlier in the season, highlighting the batting-friendly nature of conditions in Jaipur.

The result added to RR's struggles at home, with the Royals losing six of their last seven matches at the Sawai ManSingh Stadium since 2025.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



The match also reflected a broader trend in IPL 2026, where high-scoring chases have become increasingly common. While only five successful chases of 220 or more were recorded between 2008 and 2025, the ongoing season alone has already witnessed seven such instances.



Among individual highlights, KL Rahul continued his impressive run in the league, moving to 17 Player of the Match awards, placing him among the leading Indian players in the category. Rohit Sharma leads the list with 21 awards, followed by Virat Kohli (20), MS Dhoni (18), and Ravindra Jadeja (17).



For the Rajasthan Royals, it was a tough outing with the ball. England pacer Jofra Archer endured a difficult spell, conceding 46 runs--his most expensive outing in an innings this IPL season.



Coming to the clash, a blistering 110-run opening stand between Rahul (75 off 40) and Pathum Nissanka (62 off 33) laid the perfect foundation for a record 226-run chase, which was calmly finished by Tristan Stubbs (18*) and Ashutosh Sharma (25*) with five balls to spare.



Earlier, Riyan Parag led from the front with a superb 90 off 50 balls, his first fifty-plus score of the season, while Donovan Ferreira smashed an unbeaten 47 off just 14 deliveries to power RR to 225/6 after opting to bat.



Parag steadied the innings alongside Dhruv Jurel (42) following early setbacks before Mitchell Starc (3/40) struck key blows, including the RR skipper's wicket, on his return.