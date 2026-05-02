/IPL 2026 updated points table: DC climb to sixth, RR hold fourth spot

Delhi Capitals bounced back strongly in IPL 2026 on Friday (May 1), registering a convincing seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. The return of Mitchell Starc proved crucial as he picked up three wickets, while Kyle Jamieson dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi early to disrupt Rajasthan’s usually strong top order. However, Riyan Parag led the fightback with a well-made 90, receiving solid support from the middle order as RR posted a competitive 225 on a batting-friendly surface.

Chasing 226, Rajasthan’s bowlers couldn’t generate similar early breakthroughs. KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka took charge with a dominant 110-run opening partnership that set the tone. Rahul then added another crucial 61 runs alongside Nitish Rana, bringing the target well within reach.

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The finishing touches by Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs guided the team home with five deliveries remaining.

The result didn’t affect the teams at the very top or bottom of the standings, but it did shuffle the mid-table. Delhi Capitals moved up from seventh to sixth, pushing Chennai Super Kings down a spot, while Rajasthan Royals saw a slight dip in their net run rate.

IPL 2026 points table after RR vs DC

P Team M W L NR PTS NRR 1. Punjab Kings 8 6 1 1 13 1.043 2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 12 1.420 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 6 3 0 12 0.832 4. Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 12 0.510 5. Gujarat Titans 9 5 4 0 10 -0.192 6. Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 8 -0.895 7. Chennai Super Kings 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121 8. Kolkata Knight Riders 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 9. Mumbai Indians 8 2 6 0 4 -0.784 10. Lucknow Super Giants 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

Orange Cap standings

Among batters, Rahul made the biggest jump, rising from no. sixth to claim the top position and his rise pushed Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen down to second and third, respectively.

Sooryavanshi slipped to fourth, while Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill also dropped a place each to fifth and sixth. Prabhsimran Singh, Sai Sudharsan and Ishan Kishan retained their spots, while Yashasvi Jaiswal entered the top 10, replacing Shreyas Iyer.

Purple Cap standings

In the bowling charts, Jofra Archer climbed to second place with 15 wickets, moving ahead of Eshan Malinga, who slipped to third despite having the same tally due to a higher economy rate. The rest of the top seven bowlers remained unchanged.