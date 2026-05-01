/Kentucky Derby 2026: Complete guide to race day schedule, timings, horse lineup and where to watch

The 152nd edition of the Kentucky Derby is almost here, once again bringing the thrill and tradition that have earned it the nickname “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports.” As the opening leg of the Triple Crown, the 2026 “Run for the Roses” is set to unfold at the legendary Churchill Downs, promising another memorable chapter in horse racing history.

Spectators worldwide are getting ready for the occasion, complete with signature hats and mint juleps, as a talented group of three-year-old Thoroughbreds prepares to chase glory. Whether you’re an experienced bettor or just tuning in for the spectacle, staying updated on the final field and race schedule is key for Saturday (May 2).

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Kentucky Derby 2026: Final list of 20 horses

The lineup for this year’s Derby is now confirmed, featuring a full gate of 20 contenders following a few late changes. Silent Tactic and Full effort have been scratched, making room for Great White and Ocelli, who move up from the also-eligible list.

Attention is firmly on the morning-line favorite, Renegade, who faces the added challenge of breaking from the inside rail in post position one.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds 1 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz Jr. 4-1 2 Albus Riley Mott Manny Franco 30-1 3 Intrepido Jeff Mullins Hector Berrios 50-1 4 Litmus Test Bob Baffert Martin Garcia 30-1 5 Right to Party Kenny McPeek Chris Elliott 30-1 6 Commandment Brad Cox Luis Saez 6-1 7 Danon Bourbon Manabu Ikezoe Atsuya Nishimura 20-1 8 So Happy Mark Glatt Mike Smith 15-1 9 The Puma Gustavo Delgado Javier Castellano 10-1 10 Wonder Dean Daisuke Takayanagi Ryusei Sakai 30-1 11 Incredibolt Riley Mott Jaime Torres 20-1 12 Chief Wallabee Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 8-1 14 Potente Bob Baffert Juan Hernandez 20-1 15 Emerging Market Chad Brown Flavien Prat 15-1 16 Pavlovian Doug O’Neill Edwin Maldonado 30-1 17 Six Speed Bhupat Seemar Brian Hernandez Jr. 50-1 18 Further Ado Brad Cox John Velazquez 6-1 19 Golden Tempo Cherie Devaux Jose Ortiz 30-1 21 Great White John Ennis Alex Achard 50-1 22 Ocelli D. Whitworth Beckman Joe Ramos 50-1

Kentucky Derby 2026: Key race day information

For fans planning to watch live or attend, a few important details stand out. Gates at Churchill Downs will open at 9:00 AM ET, with undercard races beginning at 11:00 AM ET. Broadcast coverage will be available on NBC and Peacock, offering more than seven hours of programming starting at 2:30 PM ET.

The Derby’s 1.25-mile distance is known for testing both speed and strategy. With Great White and Ocelli entering the field, horses originally drawn from post 14 outward have shifted positions, potentially influencing race dynamics, particularly in the early stages.