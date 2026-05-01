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Kentucky Derby 2026: Complete guide to race day schedule, timings, horse lineup and where to watch

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 01, 2026, 20:00 IST | Updated: May 01, 2026, 20:00 IST
Kentucky Derby 2026: Complete guide to race day schedule, timings, horse lineup and where to watch

Kentucky Derby 2026: Complete guide to race day schedule, horse lineup and more Photograph: (AFP)

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Get the full guide to the 2026 Kentucky Derby, including race date, post time, complete list of 20 horses and betting odds for the 152nd Run for the Roses.

The 152nd edition of the Kentucky Derby is almost here, once again bringing the thrill and tradition that have earned it the nickname “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports.” As the opening leg of the Triple Crown, the 2026 “Run for the Roses” is set to unfold at the legendary Churchill Downs, promising another memorable chapter in horse racing history.

Spectators worldwide are getting ready for the occasion, complete with signature hats and mint juleps, as a talented group of three-year-old Thoroughbreds prepares to chase glory. Whether you’re an experienced bettor or just tuning in for the spectacle, staying updated on the final field and race schedule is key for Saturday (May 2).

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Kentucky Derby 2026: Final list of 20 horses

The lineup for this year’s Derby is now confirmed, featuring a full gate of 20 contenders following a few late changes. Silent Tactic and Full effort have been scratched, making room for Great White and Ocelli, who move up from the also-eligible list.

Attention is firmly on the morning-line favorite, Renegade, who faces the added challenge of breaking from the inside rail in post position one.

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PostHorseTrainerJockeyMorning Line Odds
1RenegadeTodd PletcherIrad Ortiz Jr.4-1
2AlbusRiley MottManny Franco30-1
3IntrepidoJeff MullinsHector Berrios50-1
4Litmus TestBob BaffertMartin Garcia30-1
5Right to PartyKenny McPeekChris Elliott30-1
6CommandmentBrad CoxLuis Saez6-1
7Danon BourbonManabu IkezoeAtsuya Nishimura20-1
8So HappyMark GlattMike Smith15-1
9The PumaGustavo DelgadoJavier Castellano10-1
10Wonder DeanDaisuke TakayanagiRyusei Sakai30-1
11IncrediboltRiley MottJaime Torres20-1
12Chief WallabeeBill MottJunior Alvarado8-1
14PotenteBob BaffertJuan Hernandez20-1
15Emerging MarketChad BrownFlavien Prat15-1
16PavlovianDoug O’NeillEdwin Maldonado30-1
17Six SpeedBhupat SeemarBrian Hernandez Jr.50-1
18Further AdoBrad CoxJohn Velazquez6-1
19Golden TempoCherie DevauxJose Ortiz30-1
21Great WhiteJohn EnnisAlex Achard50-1
22OcelliD. Whitworth BeckmanJoe Ramos50-1

Kentucky Derby 2026: Key race day information

For fans planning to watch live or attend, a few important details stand out. Gates at Churchill Downs will open at 9:00 AM ET, with undercard races beginning at 11:00 AM ET. Broadcast coverage will be available on NBC and Peacock, offering more than seven hours of programming starting at 2:30 PM ET.

The Derby’s 1.25-mile distance is known for testing both speed and strategy. With Great White and Ocelli entering the field, horses originally drawn from post 14 outward have shifted positions, potentially influencing race dynamics, particularly in the early stages.

While Renegade leads on paper, Commandment and Further Ado, trained by Brad Cox, are widely seen as strong challengers thanks to their recent performances and favorable draws.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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