/IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma scripts history, becomes first player for MI to achieve THIS record

Former India captain Rohit Sharma etched his name into the record books on Sunday (Apr 12), becoming the first player to score 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians. Needing just six runs in match 20 of IPL 2026 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he reached the milestone in style by hitting Jacob Duffy for a six on the fifth ball of the third over at Wankhede Stadium. Having joined Mumbai in the 2011 IPL auction, he now has an tally of 6013 runs from 231 matches for the franchise.

Among Mumbai Indians batters, Suryakumar Yadav sits second with 3809 runs in 116 games, followed by Kieron Pollard, who scored 3412 runs across 189 appearances between 2010 and 2022.

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Batters with most runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL

Rohit Sharma - 6,013 runs in 231 matches

Suryakumar Yadav - 3,809 runs in 116 matches

Kieron Pollard - 3,412 runs in 189 matches

Ambati Rayudu - 2,416 runs in 114 matches



Rohit has also contributed 273 runs in nine Champions League Twenty20 matches for MI, taking his overall tally for the team to 6286 runs.