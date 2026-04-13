Masters Prize Money - How much Rory McIlroy won for his second consecutive title win at Augusta National

Rory McIlroy won his second consecutive Masters on Sunday (Apr 12), beating Scottie Scheffler by a stroke at Augusta National. McIlroy, with the latest win, now has six majors to his name and only fourth player to win back-to-back Masters. He also won a hefty prize money $4.5 million - the joint-highest in PGA Tour along with the Players Championship. The total purse for the Masters 2026 was $22.5 million, also the highest in the tournament history. McIlroy now has $13 million in 18 career Masters appearance - the most by any player. He started the final round in joint-lead with Cameron Young at 11-under. While Young failed to capitalize and finished T3 at 10-under, McIlroy survived scares from the line-up, including Scottie Scheffler who finished 11-under, to win his second consecutive Masters.

How much is the prize money for Masters 2026?

The total purse for Masters 2026 was $22.5 million, out of which $4.5 million went to the winner - Rory McIlroy. Scheffler, who finished second with 11-under, won $2.43 million and took his career Masters earnings to nearly $10.5 million in just seven appearances. Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley, Justin Rose, and Cameron Young - all of whom finished T3 with 10-under, won $1.08 million each. Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns, finishing T7 with 9-under, won $725,625 each. Max Homa and Xander Schauffele rounded up top 10 players, finishing T9 with 8-under, and won $630,000 each.

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What did McIlroy say after winning the Masters?