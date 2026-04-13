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Masters Prize Money - How much Rory McIlroy won for his second consecutive title win at Augusta National

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Apr 13, 2026, 11:51 IST | Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 11:51 IST
Masters Prize Money - How much Rory McIlroy won for his second consecutive title win at Augusta National

McIlroy won a hefty prize money $4.5 million for winning Augusta Masters 2026 Photograph: (x/The Masters)

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McIlroy won a hefty prize money $4.5 million - the joint-highest in PGA Tour along with the Players. The total purse for the Masters 2026 was $22.5 million, also the highest in the tournament history. McIlroy now has $13 million in 18 career Masters appearance - the most by any player.

Rory McIlroy won his second consecutive Masters on Sunday (Apr 12), beating Scottie Scheffler by a stroke at Augusta National. McIlroy, with the latest win, now has six majors to his name and only fourth player to win back-to-back Masters. He also won a hefty prize money $4.5 million - the joint-highest in PGA Tour along with the Players Championship. The total purse for the Masters 2026 was $22.5 million, also the highest in the tournament history. McIlroy now has $13 million in 18 career Masters appearance - the most by any player. He started the final round in joint-lead with Cameron Young at 11-under. While Young failed to capitalize and finished T3 at 10-under, McIlroy survived scares from the line-up, including Scottie Scheffler who finished 11-under, to win his second consecutive Masters.

How much is the prize money for Masters 2026?

The total purse for Masters 2026 was $22.5 million, out of which $4.5 million went to the winner - Rory McIlroy. Scheffler, who finished second with 11-under, won $2.43 million and took his career Masters earnings to nearly $10.5 million in just seven appearances. Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley, Justin Rose, and Cameron Young - all of whom finished T3 with 10-under, won $1.08 million each. Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns, finishing T7 with 9-under, won $725,625 each. Max Homa and Xander Schauffele rounded up top 10 players, finishing T9 with 8-under, and won $630,000 each.

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What did McIlroy say after winning the Masters?

"Absolutely delighted to get it done. Having a six-shot lead going into the weekend, it would have been a bitter pill to swallow if I wasn’t able to get myself over the finish line," acknowledged the two-time Masters winner. "It’s hard to win golf tournaments, especially around here. You’ve had maybe a couple runaway winners over the years, but it always seems to be a very tight finish at this golf course. It’s the nature of the golf course, it’s the nature of what’s at stake," he added.

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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