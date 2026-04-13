/IPL 2026 | Why Rohit retired in MI vs RCB? Is Kohli injured too - Here's what we know

Senior India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli left the field in RCB vs MI IPL 2026 match on Sunday (Apr 12) because of injuries. Rohit, batting on 19 off 13, retired hurt in sixth over of MI's chase while Kohli was in the dugout already as RCB tried to defend 240-run total. In the match, RCB beat MI by 18 runs to go third on the points table with six points from three wins and a loss in four matches . MI, on the other hand, are now eighth on the points table with only two points from three losses and one win in four matches.

Why Rohit retired vs RCB?

Rohit Sharma suffered a niggle in his hamstring while batting. He was limping four balls into the fifth over and received some treatment from the physio as well. The batter, however, could not continue and decided to retire in the next over after facing just one ball. At the time of retiring hurt, MI was 57/0 in 5.2 overs with Rohit at 19 off 13 balls. He did not come to bat against as MI finished at 222/5 in chase of 241.

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What about Kohli, why wasn't he on field?

Kohli was also not on the field by the time Rohit retired hurt which on-air commentator Simon Doull described was because of an ankle injury. Kohli was seen getting some treatment in 10th over of RCB's batting before being out in the 15th over. He did manage to score 38-ball 50 before getting out. After the match, Doull asked RCB skipper Rajat Patidar about Kohli's injury to which he replied: "I don't know, but I feel he's okay right now."

When do MI and RCB play next?