/Usman Tariq vs Ravi Ashwin: PAK's mystery spinner hits back amid Daryl Mitchell controversy in PSL 2026

Usman Tariq and Ravichandran Ashwin are back at taking digs at each other. Several weeks after Ashwin first spoke about Tariq’s pauses while bowling, ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game, he backed New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell for doing what he did during the PSL 2026 tie recently. Mitchell withdrew from playing against Tariq midway through his over during the April 10 match between Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindi at the National Stadium in Karachi. While Tariq, as he bowls, paused before delivering, Mitchell just pulled out at that moment, urging the on-field officials to look into his controversial action.

As Mitchell’s actions made headlines, Ashwin was quick to comment on the matter on his social media handle X. Following the incident, the video of which also went viral, Ashwin wrote, “Now it’s up to the umpires and match referees to time the pause for his delivery. If the pause ⌚️ isn’t consistent, then the batter has every right to move away. The captains & opposition batters should raise this issue with the umpires and match referees before the game begins. Well done Mitchell 👏👏”

Hours after Ashwin’s post began doing rounds on social media, Tariq took to his Instagram handle to respond via story, writing, "Unsporting Conduct (Foul Play): If the batter does this continuously to deliberately distract the bowler or waste time, it can be deemed unfair play. The umpire has the discretion to warn the batter, and if it continues, issue a penalty (usually 5 penalty runs to the fielding side). "Happy to hear 5 penalty runs, keep it up.”

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Ashwin’s earlier comments on Tariq’s action

Tariq first made headlines for his pauses during the bilateral T20I series against Australia just before the World Cup, when Cameron Green accused him of chucking. Almost two weeks later, Tariq was in Pakistan’s playing XI for the marquee game against India.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said, "If he (Usman Tariq) stops before delivering the ball, the batsman has the right to move away. He can say, 'I thought he was stopping.' That will be an interesting case and a huge headache for the umpire.



"If I were there, I would have done it. One should do everything to win a game within the rules. I would simply say I don't know when he will release the ball, and I would step away. If I move away, it is the umpire's responsibility.



"Imagine the pressure on Usman Tariq in the middle of the match. It would be an incredible joyride. He is the ace up their sleeves; imagine what he becomes if the batsman reacts like that,” he added.

