/IPL Security Breach? BCCI secretary promises probe into Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder’s phone incident

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has promised a probe into Rajasthan Royals’ manager Romi Bhinder’s mobile phone incident during the side’s recently-concluded home game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026. Bhinder was on record using a mobile phone while sitting in the player’s dugout during the Royals' run chase. While Saikia mentioned that certain individuals, including Bhinder, are allowed to carry phones, he promised a thorough investigation into the matter, as this is a clear breach of PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) Protocols – 2026.

Two days since the high-octane game in Guwahati, which the hosts convincingly won by six wickets, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel starring with the bat, Bhinder’s mobile phone episode continues to grab headlines.

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"Certain individuals are allowed to carry phones in the dugout, and Romi Bhinder, as a manager, can carry it. But we need to thoroughly examine where exactly the event happened and whether the phone was used. We will conduct an internal examination before reaching a logical conclusion," Saikia said in a chat with the Times of India (TOI).



Upon being made aware of the breach of PMOA Protocols 2026, Saikia said, "As I said, we will examine it. We can't act on what is being said. We will see the pictures, video and whatever we can get before reaching the conclusion.”



The publication, however, also confirms that the matter has not yet reached the IPL Governing Council (GC) table, and it now remains to be seen whether Bhinder will be permitted in the dugout during the franchise’s next away game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday (Apr 13). Meanwhile, Vaibhav, who slammed a brilliant 26-ball 78, whacking seven sixes and eight fours, was also seen popping into Bhinder’s mobile phone during the viral clip.

IPL founder Lalit Modi urges ‘quick action’

Taking to his X handle, IPL founder Lalit Modi bashed the authorities for allowing anyone, let alone a franchise’s manager, to carry a mobile phone onto the field during the game. He urged the GC to take immediate action, while also questioning the Anti-Corruption Unit’s role.



“Having a MOBILE PHONE IN THE DUGOUT - is a COMPLETELY A NO NO. did this really happen. I hope not. If it did. Then @IPL governing council needs to take IMMEDIATE ACTION,” Lalit Modi posted on his social media handle a day after the game.