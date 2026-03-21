/IPL 2026: MS Dhoni to bid adieu in upcoming season? Here's what former India batter said

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has hinted that the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season will be MS Dhoni’s last as he enters the twilight of his career. Dhoni, who turns 45 in July, confirmed availability for the upcoming season and will feature for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they bid for a record sixth title. According to Uthappa, the upcoming season will be his last with the Yellow Army as they look to give him a happy sendoff.

MS Dhoni to play last IPL?

“I don't think CSK should hand over the leadership duties to Sanju Samson. You have to give Ruturaj Gaikwad time to settle as captain. He has been leading the team since 2024. No matter what people say, he is coming out of the shadow of MS Dhoni. You want him to come out completely and stand in his own light. You want to see what he can produce,” Uthappa said.

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“You want him to lead the team when MS is not playing and stand on his own, without that overwhelming feeling of always being under that energy. So I think you can see Dhoni being a little more hands-off. IPL 2026 is likely to be his last year in the yellow jersey. I see him playing more of a mentor-cum-player role this year. I don't see him batting at number seven.

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“I see him batting at number eight. Knowing that he is on his way out, he wants to wean himself out. I think he will do that. Only then will we see the true potential of Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain. Give him a few years. If it doesn't work, you always have Sanju Samson in the team to handle the captaincy duties,” the 2007 T20 World Cup winner added.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK won five IPL titles and will bid for a sixth one under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy. They will also have Sanju Samson in their ranks, who was traded from the Rajasthan Royals in November.

CSK will kick start their IPL 2026 season on Monday (Mar 30) when they face Rajasthan Royals at their adopted home at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.