/IPL 2026: Cheteshwar Pujara backs Shubman Gill to bounce back after T20 World Cup snub

Shubman Gill will have a point to prove as the Gujarat Titans prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season, which starts on Saturday (Mar 28). Gill, India’s captain in ODI and Tests, was dropped from the T20 World Cup squad in January and will have a point to prove during IPL 2026. Former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara highlighted the issue and why Gill would be more than prepared for the tournament, where he captains the the Gujarat Titans.

Gill to prove a point in IPL 2026

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Game Plan – Know Your Team’, JioStar expert Pujara discussed how the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup snub could motivate Gill in IPL 2026. The Indian batter was instrumental in India’s Asia Cup success in September, but was sensationally omitted from the World Cup squad, with Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan instead coming into the frame.

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“The T20 World Cup squad snub will definitely fire up Shubman Gill. He is a quality player suited for all three formats. If he has a good IPL 2026 season, he will surely put his name in India’s T20I squad. He is leading the Test squad and is also the ODI captain,” Pujara said while answering about Gill.

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“He is a multi-format player. If he has a good season, he will be back in the scheme of things for the Indian team. There will be some pressure on him because he has not been part of the India squad in the shortest format. But at the same time, it is a great opportunity for him to carry on batting the way he has. He needs to try and accelerate a little more because that is something he has been working on. This IPL season is the perfect one for him to show he can bat at a strike rate of 150 to 160,” added Pujara.

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GT will start their IPL 2026 campaign under Shubman Gill’s captaincy on Mar 31 when they face Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. Their first home match will be on April 4 when they face the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium.