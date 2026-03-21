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IPL 2026: Check out MI final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 21, 2026, 16:12 IST | Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 16:12 IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) look to have one of the strongest squads going into the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. Here's who all made it to their final 25 for IPL 2026.

Indian Batters
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(Photograph: AFP)

Indian Batters

Mumbai Indians’ Indian batting unit for IPL 2026 is packed with class and depth. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Danish Malewar and Robin Minz give MI strong Indian options from the top to the middle order.

Wicketkeepers
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(Photograph: AFP)

Wicketkeepers

MI’s wicketkeeping group includes Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickleton and Robin Minz. All three offer safe hands behind the stumps and the ability to score quick runs, giving the team flexibility based on conditions and match plans.

Indian Bowlers
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Indian Bowlers

Mumbai Indians boast a powerful Indian bowling attack for IPL 2026. Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar and Mohammad Izhar bring pace, swing and control at all stages of the game.

In the middle overs, Mayank Markande and Raghu Sharma add balance and can keep runs in control on helpful tracks.

All-rounders
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(Photograph: AFP)

All-rounders

The all-rounders give the Mumbai Indians balance and depth. Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar and Corbin Bosch offer valuable contributions with both bat and ball across different match situations.

Overseas Players (Batters and Bowlers)
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Overseas Players (Batters and Bowlers)

Mumbai Indians have a strong overseas bench for IPL 2026. In batting, players like Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock and Sherfane Rutherford provide powerful hitting options both at the top and in the middle order.

In bowling, Trent Boult will be a key player in both the powerplay and death overs, while Allah Ghafanzar can play an important role as a wicket-taker with his mystery spin.

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