/IPL 2026: Has Jasprit Bumrah lost his magic with ball? Here's what we have learnt so far

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) is nearing its mid-way point as teams look to cement their position in the top half of the table. However, it is at the bottom of the table where teams are making headlines, with the Mumbai Indians now losing four straight matches. While there are more reasons to be worried, one reason in particular could make the franchise shake upside-down. Star bowler Jasprit Bumrah has now gone six (five this season, one last season) consecutive matches without a win.

Bumrah’s poor form

While Bumrah may not have been expensive and remains a generational talent who helped India win two T20 World Cups and reach the 2023 ODI World Cup final, he has gone under the radar in IPL 2026. So far, he has been wicketless in five matches, dating back to the Eliminator clash in Punjab last season when he last picked a wicket. It has been 114 balls without a wicket for Bumrah this season, while second on the list is Varun Chakravarthy with 54 balls.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Jasprit Bumrah in this IPL season

0/35 (4) vs KKR, Wankhede

0/21 (4) vs DC, Delhi

0/32 (3) vs RR, Guwahati

0/35 (4) vs RCB, Wankhede

0/41 (4) vs PBKS, Wanlhede

ALSO READ | From Rohit Sharma to Sanju Samson, 5 highest individual scores in a lost chase in IPL

What could be the reason?

Potential injury threat could be one of the reasons why Bumrah has been operating below his best. While commitment remains 100 percent, Bumrah may not be using his full potential to avoid long-term issues. He has suffered long-term injuries in the past, which saw him miss action prior to the 2023 ODI World Cup and he skipped the entire 2025 Champions Trophy.

ALSO READ | From Cameron Green to Liam Livingstone, 5 most expensive players in IPL 2026 auctions

Another reason could be opposition players predicting Bumrah’s line and length and coming up with a plan against the Indian pacer. While this remains a genuine reason, Bumrah was effective during the T20 World Cup and bowled a crucial penultimate over against England in the semis.

It will now be interesting to see how the Mumbai Indians deal with the issue, as he still remains one of the untouchable members of the squad.