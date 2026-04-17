/IPL 2026: Punjab Kings scripts history, becomes first team against MI to achieve THIS record

On Thursday (Apr 16), Prabhsimran Singh smashed 80 off 39 balls, while skipper Shreyas Iyer struck 66 from 35 deliveries, guiding Punjab Kings to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians. Chasing 196, Punjab completed the chase comfortably in just 16.3 overs. This result also marked a milestone for Punjab, as they became the first side to register six IPL wins against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

Out of 11 encounters at the venue, Punjab have now won six, surpassing both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who each have five wins in 13 matches there.

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Teams to win most IPL matches against MI at Wankhede Stadium

Punjab Kings - Matches - 11, Wins - 6, Defeats - 5

Chennai Super Kings - Matches - 13, Wins - 5, Defeats - 8

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Matches - 13, Wins - 5, Defeats - 8

Rajasthan Royals - Matches - 9, Wins - 4, Defeats - 5

Delhi Capitals - Matches - 11, Wins - 3, Defeats - 8

Earlier in the match, Iyer opted to field first. Mumbai had a shaky start, losing Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav within the opening three overs, however, Quinton de Kock and Naman Dhir steadied the innings with a 122-run stand off 68 balls. De Kock remained unbeaten on 112 from 60 deliveries, while Dhir contributed 50 off 31, helping Mumbai post 195/6.

Chasing 196, Priyansh Arya provided early momentum for the team before Iyer and Prabhsimran stitched together a rapid 139-run partnership in just 66 balls, sealing the match with ease.