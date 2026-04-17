'Can lead Indian team': Two-time WC winner Piyush Chawla on Shreyas Iyer's place in T20I side

Shreyas Iyer has changed everything about Punjab Kings (PBKS). One of the eight franchises from the original eight, PBKS has never won the title but came close to it in IPL 2026, losing to RCB in the final. In IPL 2026, PBKS are currently at the top of 10-team table with nine points from four wins and a washout in five matches played. They are the only unbeaten in the IPL 2026 as of now and have won all the four matches while chasing. The last three of four chases, Iyer scored 50, 69 not out, and 66 - leading the side from the front. Does his form warrant a him a place in India's T20I team?

Should Shreyas Iyer be in India's T20I setup?

Iyer has not played a T20I for India since December 2023 and he doesn't play Tests as often as well, leaving him to be the ODI player for Men In Blue in internationals. His T20 numbers in IPL since, however, are staggering. Iyer made the switch from KKR to PBKS before IPL 2025 and below is how he has performed:

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Iyer (178.14) has third highest strike rate among batters with 500-plus runs since IPL 2025 - only behind Abhishek Sharma (197.9) and PBKS teammate Priyansh Arya (189.45).

Iyer (53.8) also has third best average since IPL 2025 - only behind Virat Kohli (55.31) and Jos Buttler (54.92).

Iyer (807 runs) is also fifth-highest run-getter since IPL 2025 behind Kohli (885), Sai Sudharsan (872), Suryakumar Yadav (823), and Shubman Gill (823).

Iyer has found it difficult to break into the Indian T20I set-up and rightfully so as the team is back-to-back winners of T20 World Cup (2024 & 2026), showing little room for drastic changes.

Piyush Chawla, India's 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup winner, wants Iyer to lead

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, TimeOut after PBKS beat MI on Thursday (Apr 16) by 7 wickets, Piyush Chawla opined: "Well, for me, if I'm the selector, he definitely walks in. Because he's one of the better players in that middle order. And he has got that cricketing brain on his shoulder, he can actually lead this Indian squad. If you're looking in future, for me, he walks in definitely."