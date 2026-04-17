/Match fixing in T20 World Cup 2026? ICC's anti-corruption unit investigating match involving Canada

In a shocking development, International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is investigating one of the matches at he recently played 2026 T20 World Cup involving Canada team for alleged match-fixing. The ACU is also probing corruption allegations in Cricket Canada. This comes after a documentary aired by public broadcaster CBC on Friday (Apr 10). The 43-minute film, produced by the fifth estate, makes multiple accusations against Cricket Canada and governance, in the the documentary titled 'Corruption, Crime and Cricket.'

Was there match-fixing in T20 World Cup 2026?

According to the documentary, the T20 World Cup 2026 game involving Canada, which is being probed for corruption was against New Zealand in the group stage. The focus is on the fifth over of New Zealand chase bowled by Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa. He was appointed the captain three weeks prior to the tournament.

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Canada started the innings with two pacers, Jaskaran Singh and Dilon Heyliger, who went for 15 and 14 runs, respectively. Spinner Saad bin Zafar came on to bowl the next over and took a wicket so did Heyliger in the next over. Bajwa then came on to bowl the fifth over, started with a no-ball and a wide, before ending up giving 15 runs in the over.

As for the match, New Zealand did not lose any more wickets after the first two, and chased down 174-run target in 15.1 overs with 8 wickets in hand.

What does ICC say about this?

Making a statement to ESPNCricinfo, Andrew Ephgrave, interim General Manager of the ICC's Integrity Unit, said: "The ACU is aware of the programme broadcast by CBC. Consistent with its established operating procedures, the ACU is not in a position to comment on the substance of any allegations contained within it.

"Governance matters in relation to ICC Members are considered by the ICC, where they fall under its jurisdiction, in accordance with the ICC's standard constitutional processes.