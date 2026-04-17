/IPL 2026: RR manager fined INR 1 lakh for using phone in dugout, escapes ban

Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder has avoided a ban after being seen using his phone in the dugout during last week’s match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) imposed a fine of INR 1 lakh for violating established protocols, a decision confirmed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

The issue surfaced when footage of the incident circulated on social media, prompting the BCCI to issue a show-cause notice and seek an explanation within 48 hours. According to reports, Bhinder had been dealing with health concerns, which led to him using his phone during the game.

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While team managers are permitted to use mobile phones during IPL matches, doing so in restricted zones such as the PMOA area is not allowed; usage is limited to spaces like the dressing room.

According to Saikia, both the BCCI and its Anti-Corruption Unit found Bhinder’s explanation unsatisfactory. Since this was his first offence, he was fined and given a formal warning to adhere strictly to the rules going forward.

"Romi Bhinder was involved in a protocol violation in the Guwahati match. He was issued a notice under the IPL protocols. He was given 48 hours to explain his position. His explanation came, and we are not very satisfied with it. The Anti-Corruption Unit is not very satisfied with his reply. As it is his first breach, so under the protocols, he was fined an amount of INR 1 lakh and also handed a warning that he needs to be more careful in the future," said Saikia.

He further emphasised that the incident should serve as a reminder for all involved to follow regulations to maintain the integrity of the game.

"We hope this incident will be taken as a deterrent by all other stakeholders, and I request everyone to follow the rules and regulations so that the game does not suffer," he added.