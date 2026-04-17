/'One of the best I’ve seen live': Former India legend hails Shreyas Iyer’s relay catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Shreyas Iyer for a spectacular relay catch that removed Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on Thursday (Apr 16), describing it as “one of the finest catches” he has witnessed live. On the third delivery of the 18th over, bowled by Marco Jansen, Pandya struck the ball towards the boundary, appearing certain to clear it. Iyer, stationed at long-on, sprinted across and leapt into the air, catching the ball mid-flight with a reverse cup before tossing it to Xavier Bartlett, who safely completed the relay. Replays showed that Iyer released the ball just before crossing the boundary, turning it into an important wicket in a match that Punjab ultimately won.

Sharing his thoughts on X, Tendulkar emphasised that the effort stood out not only for its athleticism but also for Iyer’s sharp awareness and decision-making.

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"What made Shreyas Iyer's catch so special was not just the athleticism, but the awareness behind it. He had to judge the speed of the ball, the height, where the boundary rope was, how close he was to stepping on it, and get his jump absolutely perfect. Then, while still in the air, he caught the ball and released it to a teammate before landing, all the while knowing exactly where that fielder was positioned. To process all of that in a split second takes unbelievable awareness, timing, fitness, and composure. @ShreyasIyer15 got everything spot on. One of the best catches I've ever seen live," Tendulkar said in his post.



Coming to the match, the Punjab Kings put a complete performance on display against the Mumbai Indians, defeating them by seven wickets to stay unbeaten in the tournament.



Batting first, MI posted 195/6, powered by Quinton de Kock's brilliant 112* off 60 balls and a crucial 122-run partnership with Naman Dhir, who scored a quick 50. Arshdeep Singh led PBKS' bowling effort with the Player of the Match-winning figures of 3/22 in four overs.



In response, PBKS chased the target in just 16.3 overs, reaching 198/3. Prabhsimran Singh starred with an unbeaten 80 off 39 balls, while skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed a fluent 66 off 35 balls. The duo added a match-defining stand after early setbacks. For MI, Allah Ghazanfar picked up 2/32, but the bowlers were largely ineffective as PBKS dominated the chase.



With this victory, PBKS climbed to the top of the table with four wins and a no-result, overtaking defending champions RCB, while MI slipped to ninth place with just one win from five matches.