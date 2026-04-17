IPL 2026 - Who are the early-season orange and purple cap leaders? Check list

IPL 2026 has gone through one-third of the season with 24 matches done and dusted. After these games, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ad SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have emerged as sides with top batters in the orange cap list while Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are the better bowling sides than others. Among the top five batters, RCB and SRH occupy two spots each in top four while RR have two spots in top five in purple cap list with GT on top. As far the points table is concerned, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are on top and have batters creeping up the orange cap leaderboard as well.

Who are the early orange cap leaders in IPL 2026?

Believe it or not, Virat Kohli, the 37-year-old, leads the list ahead of all the big hitters and next gen attackers. Kohli has played all five matches for RCB and scored 228 runs at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 158. He has two fifties with a best of 69 not out in IPL 2026 so far.

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Behind Kohli is Heinrich Klaasen from SRH with 224 runs in five matches at an average of nearly 45 and a strike rate of about 143. RCB skipper and Kohli's teammate Rajat Patidar is third on the list with 22 runs in five games at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 213.46. Next comes Ishan Kishan, SRH stand-in skipper, with 213 runs in five matches at an average of 42.60 and a strike rate of about 190. The fifth batter on the list is Prabhsimran Singh from PBKS with 211 runs in five matches at an average of 70 and a strike rate of 173.

Who are the early purple cap leaders in IPL 2026?

GT's Prasidh Krishna is currently leading the purple cap leaderboard with 10 wickets in four matches with a best of 4/28 and a strike rate of 9.60. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Anshul Kamboj, second on the list, also has 10 wickets but in five matches. Kamboj's wickets have at a strike rate of 11.20 and he has a best of 3/35.