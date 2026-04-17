/Who is LizLaz? German influencer trending after Virat Kohli liked her Instagram post?

Former India captain Virat Kohli is once again in the spotlight after he reportedly liked a post featuring German influencer LizLaz. The activity quickly drew attention on social media, with fans revisiting his earlier “algorithm” explanation. What seemed like a minor interaction soon turned into a viral moment, as screenshots spread rapidly and sparked a wave of memes.

Who is LizLaz?

LizLaz, also known as Jennifer, is a Germany-based travel vlogger and singer of German-South African origin. She has gained popularity for her culture related content, multilingual abilities and viral creations such as “Samosa Samosa.”

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With a master’s degree in psychology, she produces videos that often showcase her interactions with locals across Indian cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, helping her build a strong fanbase in the country.

Her relatable content, ranging from navigating Bengaluru traffic to discussing lifestyle differences between India and Germany on her podcast, has gained widespread attention.

This buzz also brought back Kohli’s previous clarification regarding similar incidents. When he appeared to like a post by influencer Avneet Kaur, he explained that the interaction may have been unintentionally triggered by Instagram’s algorithm while clearing his feed, stressing that there was no deliberate intent behind it.