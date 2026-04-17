/IPL 2026: Why RCB will wear green jerseys for DC clash in Bengaluru?

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to wear their signature green jerseys during their home clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this Saturday (Apr 18) in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026, as part of their ‘Green Initiative.’ Crafted from recycled materials, these jerseys represent the franchise’s ongoing dedication to environmental responsibility. According to the team, RCB stands as the only carbon-neutral T20 franchise globally.

Since launching the initiative in 2011, the franchise has steadily integrated sustainability into its operations, focusing on ensuring accountability and engaging fans, while working toward its larger goal of becoming carbon positive.

Commenting on the effort, RCB CEO Rajesh Menon noted that reaching carbon-neutral status has been the outcome of consistent and long-term efforts. He added that the green jerseys symbolize this journey and expressed hope that the initiative encourages fans and stakeholders to adopt more sustainable habits.

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"Achieving carbon-neutral status as a T20 franchise is the result of years of dedicated work. The green jerseys reflect this commitment, and we hope this initiative inspires our fans and stakeholders to embrace more responsible and sustainable practices," said Menon.

An important part of RCB’s approach involves analyzing fan behavior on matchdays. By conducting surveys across the stadium, the franchise is gathering insights into travel choices and estimating per-person carbon emissions.

Fans are also encouraged to use public transport to attend matches, with match tickets enabling access to the Bengaluru Metro. At the stadium level, RCB continues to strengthen its waste management systems, with detailed monitoring and audits of segregation practices.



RCB deploys a series of measures to reduce and offset their carbon emissions, including waste segregation and management at the stadium, the use of renewable energy sources such as solar-powered lighting, and other initiatives, including voluntary fan pledges to reduce dependency on conventional resources.



The franchise also maintains a detailed assessment of its operational footprint, including emissions linked to team travel, accommodation, and energy consumption. This includes analysis of travel distances and fuel usage, accommodation-related emissions through room-night data, and verification of stadium energy usage through diesel generator audits and electricity consumption records.



In addition, matchday sustainability audits will be conducted during the course of the season, further strengthening on-ground accountability. These efforts will be consolidated into a comprehensive sustainability report, followed by an independent assurance process.