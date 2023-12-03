IPL 2024 - Not Shahrukh Khan but THIS player will take Rayudu’s place in CSK: Ravi Ashwin

Chennai Super Kings batter (CSK) Ambati Rayudu retired from the IPL last year, leaving behind a spot to be filled ahead of this season. While many have speculated Tamil Nadu’s own Shahrukh Khan to take up that vacant place, ace India spinner Ravi Ashwin reckons CSK might go for someone else who is a like-to-like replacement for Rayudu.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin picked one name that CSK is likelier to chase at the upcoming IPL 2024 mini-auction scheduled in Dubai on Tuesday (Dec 19), and it’s not the ‘apparent finisher’ Shahrukh Khan.

“I have a feeling that they will invest it in Karun Nair. They are searching for a replacement for Ambati Rayudu. Shahrukh is not a replacement for him at No.4. I have no idea who they are going to play in that position this season.

“They might try a left-hand option, but if you look at CSK’s track record, they have never gone for an unknown commodity. They have never played anybody who just did well in their first season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy,” Ashwin explained.

Without over-committing, Ashwin said, ‘Folks, brace yourself to see him play for the joint-most successful IPL side in history.

“So, Karun Nair, folks, brace yourself to see him in yellow. I am not committing to anything, just doing a little Ravi Shastri impression,” Ashwin added.

Explaining what makes Karun Nair a ‘perfect replacement’, Ashwin said he can bridge the gap between the top and middle order. Adding credibility besides his name, Ashwin added Nair can play spin well and has played at number four before, something MS Dhoni would like.

“He is somebody who can play spin well, could sweep and reverse sweep. MS Dhoni loves it when there is a batter who can play between the top order and the middle order in the No.4 slot, especially in Chennai. I feel Karun Nair is perfect for that,” Ashwin expressed.

Nair over Manish Pandey for Ashwin

Nair’s triple hundred in Chennai in 2018 is testimony to what he brings to the table. Ashwin acknowledged this, saying,

“I haven’t really seen Manish Pandey play spin too much in Chennai, but Karun Nair, remember has a triple hundred in a Test match played in Chennai,” he added.

Backing Nair to break into a top IPL side with bigger responsibilities to handle, Ashwin said,