IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal leapfrogs Dwayne Bravo to become highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Yuzvendra Chahal has leapfrogged Dwayne Bravo to become the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history after he scalped his 184th wicket in the tournament history. Playing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens, Chahal has added a feather to his already impressive career and will now look to become the first bowler to scalp 200 wickets in the IPL.

Chahal on the move

Having come into the contest with 183 wickets, the writing was on the wall for Chahal to become the highest wicket-taker in the history of the game. On the second ball of the 11th over, Chahal produced a magical delivery to force KKR skipper Nitish Rana to hand a catch to Shimron Hetmyer. With this, he leapfrogged Bravo and is also the highest wicket-taker among Indian players.