IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal leapfrogs Dwayne Bravo to become highest wicket-taker in IPL history
Story highlights
Thursday evening in the Indian Premier League (IPL) proved to be a monumental one as Yuzvendra Chahal became the man with the most wickets after he scalped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Nitish Rana and now has 184 wickets and counting.
Thursday evening in the Indian Premier League (IPL) proved to be a monumental one as Yuzvendra Chahal became the man with the most wickets after he scalped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Nitish Rana and now has 184 wickets and counting.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Yuzvendra Chahal has leapfrogged Dwayne Bravo to become the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history after he scalped his 184th wicket in the tournament history. Playing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens, Chahal has added a feather to his already impressive career and will now look to become the first bowler to scalp 200 wickets in the IPL.
Milestone 🚨 - Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the leading wicket-taker in IPL 👏👏#TATAIPL | @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/d70pnuq6Wi— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2023
Chahal on the move
Having come into the contest with 183 wickets, the writing was on the wall for Chahal to become the highest wicket-taker in the history of the game. On the second ball of the 11th over, Chahal produced a magical delivery to force KKR skipper Nitish Rana to hand a catch to Shimron Hetmyer. With this, he leapfrogged Bravo and is also the highest wicket-taker among Indian players.
Highest wicket-takers in IPL history
Yuzvendra Chahal – 187*
Dwayne Bravo – 183
Piyush Chawla – 174*
Amit Mishra – 172*
Ravichandran Ashwin – 171*
Lasith Malinga – 170
ALSO READ | IPL 2023: Every nation should be jealous of India except Afghanistan - Swann's glaring remark before ODI WC
KKR restricted to 149
For KKR, Venkatesh Iyer played a fighting knock of 57 runs after early hiccups, while Nitish Rana slammed 22 runs. Opted to field first, Rajasthan got off to a blistering start as Trent Boult dismissed Jason Roy who is in good form in the season. Roy went back to the pavilion after scoring just 10 runs.
Roy's wicket invited left-handed batter Venkatesh Iyer to the crease. Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the third over thumped Sandeep Sharma for 15 runs with the help of two back-to-back sixes.
However, Gurbaz's stay at the crease was cut short as Boult provide his team with another breakthrough in the 5th over of the game.
In the 19th over of the game, Chahal then removed Rinku Singh for 16 runs. Sunil Narine then came out to bat. In the final over Sandeep Sharma then removed Narine for 6 to restrict KKR to 149/8 in 20 overs.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.