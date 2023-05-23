IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag names Hardik Pandya-led GT's trump card ahead of Qualifier 1 vs CSK
Ahead of Qualifier 1 in IPL 2023, Virender Sehwag revealed the player who will be the trump card for defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in their face-off versus MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
After a riveting end to the league stage, Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 will be held on Tuesday evening (May 23) with the defending champions Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Talking about the GT franchise, they finished at the top of the points table (with 20 points) whereas Dhoni & Co. ended at the second spot with 17 points from 14 games.
While GT have a 3-0 head-to-head record versus the Yellow Army, they will be wary of CSK's experience in the playoff stages of the premier T20 tournament. Chennai have played the most games in the playoffs (24) and won as many as 15 matches (most by any team). Thus, former Indian batter Virender Sehwag revealed the player who will be the trump card for Gujarat in their marquee clash versus Chennai. Sehwag feels Rashid Khan, currently the second-highest wicket-taker (24 scalps) in IPL 2023, will be Gujarat's trump card.
'Rashid Khan is the trump card for Gujarat'
"Rashid Khan is the trump card for Gujarat. If they want wickets, they bring him. And then the way Hardik has used Rashid, it is commendable. Rashid likes to break partnerships and now he has become the most successful bowler of this season on the basis of his excellent performance," Sehwag said while speaking ahead of Qualifier 1.
The Afghan spinner has churned out 24 wickets at an economy of 7.82 and an average of 18.25, including a hat-trick. He has contained runs as well as accounted for wickets in crunch situations. Rashid has also groomed fellow countryman and Gujarat teammate Noor Ahmad, who ended the league stage with 13 wickets in ten games.
Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar analysed both teams, while part of the same panel, and said, "Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have been very similar teams tactically. Both these teams don't look to make too much of changes and the leadership group keeps the atmosphere light in the dressing room. The battle between these two in playoffs will be an interesting one."
GT and CSK will lock horns in Qualifier 1 in Chennai on Tuesday evening (May 23) and the winner will book a place in the final (on May 28 in Ahmedabad). Meanwhile, the loser will play the winner of the Eliminator -- to be held between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) -- which will take place on Wednesday (May 24) in Chennai.
