IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag names Hardik Pandya-led GT's trump card ahead of Qualifier 1 vs CSK

After a riveting end to the league stage, Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 will be held on Tuesday evening (May 23) with the defending champions Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Talking about the GT franchise, they finished at the top of the points table (with 20 points) whereas Dhoni & Co. ended at the second spot with 17 points from 14 games.

While GT have a 3-0 head-to-head record versus the Yellow Army, they will be wary of CSK's experience in the playoff stages of the premier T20 tournament. Chennai have played the most games in the playoffs (24) and won as many as 15 matches (most by any team). Thus, former Indian batter Virender Sehwag revealed the player who will be the trump card for Gujarat in their marquee clash versus Chennai. Sehwag feels Rashid Khan, currently the second-highest wicket-taker (24 scalps) in IPL 2023, will be Gujarat's trump card.

'Rashid Khan is the trump card for Gujarat'

"Rashid Khan is the trump card for Gujarat. If they want wickets, they bring him. And then the way Hardik has used Rashid, it is commendable. Rashid likes to break partnerships and now he has become the most successful bowler of this season on the basis of his excellent performance," Sehwag said while speaking ahead of Qualifier 1.