IPL 2023: Reliving CSK's plethora of highs under MS Dhoni's captaincy

Written By: Aditya Sahay Updated: May 22, 2023, 08:30 PM IST

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once again qualified for the playoffs of the cash-rich league. Under MS Dhoni, the Yellow Army have achieved wholesome success. Let's relive CSK's memorable run under the former Indian captain -

1) 12 playoffs appearances

Under Dhoni's inspiring leadership, CSK have qualified for the knockouts in 12 editions. This is their 12th entry in the last-four. The Yellow Army have made it to the top-four in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

2) Most matches in playoffs

Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK have also played most matches in the playoffs. So far, they have won 15 out of 24 games in the playoffs (most wins and games played in playoffs). Arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) come next, having played 18 games and won 12. It is to be noted that no other team has won ten or more games in the playoff stage of the high-profile tournament.

3) 9 Finals

MS Dhoni-led CSK have made it to as many as nine IPL finals. They featured in IPL 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021. No other team has featured in the final as many times. UNREAL CONSISTENCY!

4) 4 Trophies

Featuring in nine IPL finals, the Chennai-based franchise have won the title on four occasions under Dhoni. Dhoni & Co. won the championship in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. In Dhoni's leadership, CSK also became the first IPL team to successfully defend their title with their win in the 2011 edition. In addition, they have the highest win percentage among teams who are part of the IPL since 2008 (57.58 %).

5) 2 CLT20 titles

Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK have also won the now-defunct Champions League (CLT20) title twice -- in 2010/11 and 2014/15 editions respectively (six titles by an IPL team -- joint-most along with MI). They were the first IPL team to win the CLT20 trophy in 2010/11. Thus, 2010/11 was a memorable year for them, winning both IPL and CLT20 under the inspiring leadership of Dhoni. Dhoni-led CSK were also the first team to have won the IPL and CLT20 in the same year (2010/11) after MI replicated the same in 2013-14.

6) SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWERS

Over the years, Dhoni has remained the face of the CSK franchise. Players have come and gone but he remains stagnant and one who calls all the shots on and off the field. Thus, he is definitely one of the main reasons for CSK's staggering followers on social media -- 12.2 million on Instagram and 9.7 million on Twitter. Of course, the crazy fan-following is not solely because of Dhoni but he remains their main player and it is evident by the reception he gets in every IPL game as he is at the fag end of his career.

7) MS Dhoni -- The Man, The Myth, The Legend

Dhoni has 5,081 runs in the IPL overall. Out of 5,081, he has scored 4,506 runs for the Yellow Army in the IPL and 4,956 for the franchise overall (second-most in both aspects after Suresh Raina). He has led CSK in over 200 IPL games -- a feat achieved by no one else. He has won the Player-of-the-Match award an astonishing 15 times (17 overall) in CSK jersey -- most by a Chennai player. He has led them to 12 playoffs, nine finals, and four championships (along with two CLT20 titles). PHEW!!! A lot has been said and written about Dhoni's retirement from the IPL after the 2023 edition. Whenever he decides to step aside, it will be a huge blow to CSK and surely they won't be the same without him.

