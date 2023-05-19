IPL 2023: Master-chaser Virat Kohli reveals success mantra following match-winning hundred against SRH

A chase master Virat Kohli once again proved why he is still the best batter around. After Heinrich Klaasen's maiden IPL hundred in the first innings, Kohli slammed his sixth three-figure score while chasing - joining Chris Gayle on the list of players with the most centuries in this league (six). His knock also helped Royal Challengers Bangalore win the crucial do-or-die clash by eight wickets in Hyderabad.

While everyone, including fans, commentators, former cricketers and who's who of world cricket, showered praises on the India legend, Kohli - while addressing the presser, also credited himself for delivering under pressure and helping his team stay afloat in the playoffs race.

With captain Faf du Plessis at the top, the pair looks unstoppable as they have, so far, stitched together more than 800 runs this season batting at the top - most by any opening pair in the tournament's history. 800+ partnership runs by a pair in an IPL season:



939 - Kohli-ABD, 2016 (13 inns)

800* - Kohli-FDP, 2023 (13 inns)



Kohli and RCB domination! #RCBvSRH — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 18, 2023 × Having scored 538 runs in 13 matches, Kohli is among the top-five run-getters in IPL 2023; and speaking about the notion around his stroke play, which doesn't reflect his impact and contribution in the true sense, Virat said,

"The way I'm looked at as an IPL player is like 'yeah, he's fine, has a few impact knocks'. It's my sixth IPL hundred. Sometimes I don't give myself enough credit because I put myself under so much stress already. I don't care what anyone says on the outside. That's their opinion," Kohli said following RCB's eight-wicket win in Hyderabad.

Kohli fancies playing with old school style

Having won countless games across formats for several teams he played for in his career, Kohli talked about how staying true to his technique has helped him immensely. With new players trying and even succeeding while executing different styles of shots in this format, Kohli said he need not do anything fancy to find success and instead keep delivering with his style of play.

"When you're in that situation yourself, you know how to win games of cricket. I've done that over a long period of time. It's not like when I play I don't win games for my team," Kohli said. "It's playing the situation that I take pride in. I've never been a guy who plays so many fancy shots. I was having a chat with Aiden [Markram] as well - we've to play 12 months of the year.

"For me, it's not about playing fancy shots and throwing my wicket away. We've got Test cricket (coming up) after the IPL, I have to stay true to my technique. When I can make an impact in an important game, it gives me confidence, it gives the team confidence," the former RCB captain added.

Meanwhile, placed fourth on the points table with 14 points from 13 matches, RCB will have to win its final league game against Gujarat Titans to ensure a top-four finish.