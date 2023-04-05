IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya instills a lot of confidence within the squad, says David Miller after GT beat DC

In match 7 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition, the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Tuesday (April 04). The Hardik Pandya-led side put on a clinical display versus David Warner & Co. as the home side were asked to bat first. Riding on Mohammed Shami (2 for 41), Rashid Khan (3 for 31) and Alzarri Joseph (2 for 29), GT restricted DC for 162 for 8 and chased down the score with 13 balls to spare courtesy of Sai Sudharshan's 62 not out along with David Miller's 16-ball 31*.

After the game, the South African superstar Miller -- who joined the GT squad recently after the completion of his national duties -- heaped praise on captain Hardik. The 29-year-old has impressed one and all with his captaincy skills. He has managed his bowlers wisely, set aggressive fields and backed his troops to the core. Miller, thus, lauded Hardik for instilling a lot of confidence in the squad.

“Hardik is definitely one of the top players I have worked with. I have been very privileged to work under him. My first captain in the IPL was Adam Gilchrist, so very privileged to be in this position. We never really knew Hardik last year, but got to know him off the field. He is his own person and instills a lot of confidence within the squad. He’s a huge team man and makes a lot of time for the younger guys,” Miller told the reporters.

At the post-match presentation, Hardik told the broadcasters, "It was funny at the start, we didn't know exactly what was happening but something was happening. We gave 15-20 runs extra in the powerplay. The way the bowlers pulled back was amazing. I go with my instinct, I like to back myself. I would rather back my own decision and fall down rather than thinking something else. Most often, I rather punch first rather than take the punch. We tell the boys to enjoy there. It helps you take the right decisions. Someone's putting their hand up. We have spoken about this. Taking care of each other is more important. He (Sai Sudharsan) is been batting terrifically. Credit to the support staff and to him as well. The amount of batting he's done in the last 15 days, all the result you see is all his hard work. Going forward, if I'm not wrong, in two years, he'll do something great for franchise cricket and eventually for India cricket as well."