IPL 2023: GT skipper Hardik Pandya goes 4,6,6 against LSG's Ravi Bishnoi - WATCH

Gujarat Titans were sailing smoothly until two quick wickets derailed their innings only for skipper Hardik Pandya to unleash hell on Lucknow Super Giants' Ravi Bishnoi.

Titans were 102/4 after 17 overs with Pandya batting on 40 off 41 and David Miller on non-strike with 2 off 5. Ravi Bishnoi came on to ball the 18th over and gave away just two singles of the first two balls. Pandya, however, then switched the gears as he took Bishnoi to cleaners, hitting him for a four and a couple of sixes on the next three balls.

Have a look at the video of Hardik Pandya taking apart Ravi Bishnoi here:

Hardik Pandya eventually scored 66 off 50 as he helped his team to posts a respectable score of 135/6 in 20 overs. Apart from Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha scored 47 off 37 but none other batman could create much of an impact.

GT won the toss and elected to bat first but had a horrible start with star opener Shubman Gill, as predicted correctly by presenter Akash Chopra, got out cheaply - on a duck to be precise. Saha and Pandya then added 68 runs for the second wicket but after the quick wickets of Saha and Manohar, GT couldn't get going.

Pandya stayed on one end but kept losing partners at the other end in Vijay Shankar (10 off 12) and David Miller (6 off 12). For LSG, Krunal Pandya took 2/16 in his four overs while Marcus Stoinis took 2/20 in three overs he bowled. Apart from them, Naveen and Mishra also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, LSG were off to a flying start with with their openers, KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers, scoring 53 runs in the powerplay. KL Rahul looked in fine touch for LSG as he became the fastest Indian batsman to reach 7000 run in T20.

