IPL 2023: LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq takes sensational diving catch to dismiss GT's Abhinav Manohar - WATCH

Gujarat Titans were going nicely with one wicket down at the score of 72 runs in about 11 overs against the Lucknow Super Giants but two quick wickets derailed their innings. One of those two wickets came on the bowling of Amit Mishra - the veteran leg-spinner, who took Abhinav Manohar out but the credit must go to fielder Naveen-ul-Haq for taking a sensational catch.

Manohar played an inside out shot on a flighted ball by Mishra in the 12th over. The ball seemed to be travelling to the boundary between mid-wicket and long-off but Naveen had other plans. The Afghan ran fast and dived full stretch to catch the ball before it hit the ground to send Manohar packing.

Have a look at the wicket here which came just after Wriddhiman Saha's wicket at long-on:

The Titans lost the steam after these two quick wickets. Skipper Hardik Pandya, however, played a brilliant innings of 66 off 50 to help the team set a target of 135/6 in their 20 overs. Apart from Hardik, Saha scored 47 off 37 but apart from those two, no other batsman could get going.

Earlier, GT won the toss and elected to bat first but had a horrible start with star opener Shubman Gill, as predicted correctly by presenter Akash Chopra, got out cheaply - on a duck to be precise. Saha and Pandya then added 68 runs for the second wicket but after the quick wickets of Saha and Manohar, GT couldn't get going.

Pandya stayed on one end but kept losing partners at the other end in Vijay Shankar (10 off 12) and David Miller (6 off 12). For LSG, Krunal Pandya took 2/16 in his four overs while Marcus Stoinis took 2/20 in three overs he bowled. Apart from them, Naveen and Mishra also chipped in with a wicket each.

