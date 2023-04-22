IPL 2023: Shubman Gill hit with commentators curse, dismissed for duck after Akash Chopra's prediction

Shubman Gill was hit with the commentator’s curse on Saturday, April 22 after he was dismissed for a duck in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Playing for Gujarat Titans (GT), Gill who has been in sensational form in 2023 was dismissed for a duck, which was predicted by former India Test opener Akash Chopra.

"In batting, Wriddhiman Saha gives starts but doesn't make a big score. There will be pressure on Shubman Gill because this pitch will not be that flat. [B] Sai Sudharsan has been very, very good but a run-a-ball. David Miller is brilliant and is more effective in a run chase,” Akash had predicted early.

Deciding to bat first, Gujarat Titans (GT) openers Gill and Wriddhiman Saha walked out to bat and looked to continue their impressive run. Before the match started, Gill scored 228 runs in the five IPL matches with a best of 67 and has scored two fifties. But like Akash predicted the pitch was not flat and won’t be helpful for the India batter to stamp his authority.

On the second ball of the second over, Gill did not judge Krunal Pandya’s delivery and ended up handing a simple catch to Ravi Bishnoi. The dismissal paved way for LSG to strike an early blow and establish an early advantage in the contest.

Akash also spoke fondly about the GT bowling and thinks they have all the tools in the arsenal to succeed in the contest.

"Gujarat have a very good bowling attack. They have Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma and Joshua Little. Then they have got Rashid Khan and Hardik Pandya is bowling his full quota of overs."

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

