Veteran MS Dhoni drops a bombshell on his IPL future, says 'it's the last phase of my career and I am...'

Veteran CSK captain MS Dhoni dropped a bombshell on his IPL future while speaking with Harsha Bhogle during the post-match presentation on Friday night. Following a seven-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad, Dhoni, as a customary norm, came down to address how the game went, and it was then he said, 'It's the last phase of my career, and it's important that I enjoy it.'

"Whatever said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play. It's very important to enjoy it," Dhoni said after the match.

Known to be crisp and as candid as possible during post-match presentations, MS lived up to it again as he acknowledged the Chennai crowd for being supportive throughout and what it meant to him to come here and deliver in front of them.

"IPL... after two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch. It's a full house, and the new stands are good. So, it feels good to be here. We haven't played at Chennai a lot; as I said at the start of the season. The crowd has given us a lot of love and affection. They always stay back to hear me out (presentation speech). Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints. The guys are doing a fantastic job," the CSK skipper added.

The 41-year-old legend of the game is a four-time IPL winner with Chennai Super Kings, and despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni continues to play for his franchise in IPL.

Ahead of the start of IPL 2023, there were a lot of speculations as to if this year will be MS' final year as a professional cricketer, with Dhoni as expected, keeping tight-lipped on it. Going by the fitness, he looks good physique-wise, though he had shown little signs of discomfort while fielding on a few occasions this time.

Talking about the form, he hasn't fared badly either, despite spending very little time at the crease. So far in IPL 2023, he has scored 59 runs in four innings with two fours and six sixes. However, behind the wicket, Dhoni is still the best - be it for wicket-keeping or captaincy.

Even against SRH at Chepauk, Dhoni effected a stumping, a run-out and also grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss Aiden Markram.