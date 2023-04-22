IPL 2023, Match 30th: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - Match preview and result prediction

Two newly-inducted teams Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT), will take on each other in the afternoon game in Lucknow today. Placed second on the points table with four wins in six games, LSG will aim to beat the defending champions for the first time in three meetings. Hardik Pandya's Gujarat will also like to overturn their fortunes after going down against Rajasthan in their last match.

Lucknow's win over Royals in Jaipur will boost their confidence despite their batters facing criticism for poor strike rate. While the Windies pair of Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran are at the centre of things for the hosts, captain KL Rahul is yet to give his best performance at the top. The middle order looks sorted, with Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya chipping in crucial runs mostly, the onus will fall on under-performing Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni to come good this time.

LSG's bowling has been its USP, with Indian players like Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi posing threats, while the addition of Naveen-ul-Haq has further strengthened it.

Gujarat, on the other hand, hasn't done much wrong but has been on the receiving end while defending on two straight occasions. With their batters clicking in almost every game comes as a big plus for them, GT's star-studded bowling unit needs to pull up their socks against LSG.

For the nth time, all eyes will be on opener Shubman Gill, who has 228 runs in five matches, and Sai Sudharsan, who is also in fine form, hitting 176 runs in IPL 2023. The overseas pair of Alzarri Joseph and Noor Ahmad makes things interesting too.

Result Prediction -

Given LSG has done well across both innings this season, they will start as favourites against GT in the Saturday afternoon clash.

Predicted XIs of both teams -

LSG - KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak and Ravi Bishnoi