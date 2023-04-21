ugc_banner

IPL 2023: Conway, Jadeja lead CSK to empathic seven-wicket win in one-sided contest

Chennai, IndiaWritten By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Apr 21, 2023, 11:45 PM IST

IPL 2023: Conway, Jadeja lead CSK to empathic seven-wicket win Photograph:(Twitter)

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 29 saw MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Friday (April 21) by seven wickets. The win sees CSK sit in the top three with eight points in the table. SRH, on the other hand, have some catching up to do as they are in the ninth position after yet another defeat. 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have continued their excellent start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Ravindra Jadeja and Devon Conway helped them register their fourth win of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). In a one-sided contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, CSK got the better of SRH by seven wickets with eight balls to spare while they chased a below-par 135-run target. The win sees CSK rise to eight points and are third in the standings.

Conway, Ruturaj lead CSK’s run chase

Asked to chase 135, CSK openers Devon Conway (unbeaten 77) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (35) started to dominate from the start and put together an opening stand of 87 runs. The duo was in excellent touch as Conway hammered 12 fours and a six while Gaikwad was scoring at a slow rate. The 2021 Orange Cap winner, Gaikwad was unfortunate to have been run out at the non-striker's end when the ball came off the bowler and he was caught off guard.

Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayadu then followed soon as they were dismissed for nine runs while Moeen Ali (unbeaten 6) helped CSK home. The fifty from Conway was his third consecutive in the IPL and has been a good addition to the side. Mayank Markande scalped two wickets for 23 runs from his four overs and was the pick of the bowlers.

Ravindra Jadeja  runs the show with the ball

Opted to field first, CSK received a fine start as their bowlers kept Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Harry Brook and Abhishek Sharma on their toes with their quality bowling. In the 5th over of the game, Akash Singh drew first blood as he removed SRH opener Brook for his individual score of 18.

The right-handed batter Rahul Tripathi then came out to bat. Tripathi and Abhishek handled SRH's charge as they kept piling runs for their team, slamming boundaries regularly. However, their partnership was broken by Ravindra Jadeja who dismissed well-set batter Abhishek for 34 in the 10th over of the game.

CSK will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday at the Eden Gardens as they look to get into double figures for points. On the flip side, SRH will take on Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

