IPL 2023: There cannot be a bigger cricketer than MS Dhoni in India, says Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded MS Dhoni. Dhoni remains a huge name in world cricket. He ended his glorious run at the international level on August 15, 2020. In his international career, he ended with 17,266 runs, 108 half-centuries, 16 tons, 634 catches, 359 sixes and 195 stumpings along with leading India to the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dhoni has represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) -- his current franchise as well -- and now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS). Dhoni has led CSK to the title on four occasions and also guided them to two Champions League (CLT20) trophies. In addition, Chennai have ended as runners-up on five instances and reached the playoffs in 11 out of their 13 appearances; all under MSD.

Dhoni has over 5,000 runs in the IPL and recently became the first-ever player to captain an IPL team (CSK) in 200 matches. Thus, he enjoys a humongous fan-following in world cricket, especially in India. As IPL 2023 could be his last season, many of his loyalists have gathered in large numbers in CSK's games so far.

Recently, Harbhajan -- former India and CSK spinner -- praised Dhoni and said on Star Sports, "Mahendra Singh Dhoni is only one. There cannot be a bigger cricketer than him in India. Someone could have scored more runs than him and someone could have taken more wickets than him, but no one has a bigger fanbase than him," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

"Dhoni has accepted this fandom to heart and he respects his teammates as well. He walks with so much love and emotion that anyone else would go mad, but Dhoni has carried this love and emotion in his heart for 15 years and he still hasn't changed at all."