IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals to approach David Warner for captaincy in Rishabh Pant's absence - Sources

As Rishabh Pant is likely to remain out of IPL 2023 following a major car accident, Delhi Capitals is mulling over approaching veteran Aussie opener David Warner to take over the reins this season, as per sources. Also, the franchise could well ask Sarfaraz Khan to be the wicketkeeper if the situation demands.

Having Pant in their team was a luxury for Delhi as they didn’t invest in keeper-batters over the past few seasons. However, an unfortunate incident (Rishabh Pant’s accident) has now put Delhi under pressure in forming the best XI.

Although they do have England’s Phil Salt in their ranks, making him play as a specialist keeper-batter could hamper DC’s ideal playing XI plan going forward.

As reported in TOI, a source close to the information, on Wednesday said, "Pant has been the mainstay of the middle-order. Warner has the experience of leading IPL teams. The management will speak to him. The middle-order needs an impactful Indian batter now. Sarfaraz will be asked to keep wickets if the combination asks for it. Meanwhile, the team will be looking for a domestic wicketkeeper or a strong batter.”

Since David Warner also has an experience of leading a franchise to an IPL title (SunRisers Hyderabad won 2016 season under his captaincy), he could come out as an ideal candidate to lead Delhi – who are yet to put its hand on trophy. He is currently taking part in the Test series against South Africa at home and then will be travelling to India for the Border-Gavaskar series, that begins on February 9th in Nagpur.