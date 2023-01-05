'Does the directive come from Babar Azam?': Simon Doull's glaring remark on Pakistan pitches during 2nd Test

After a disappointing run in Tests in 2022, Pakistan have started their 2023 season with the second and final Test versus New Zealand in Karachi. The series opener ended in a draw, where New Zealand got a healthy first-innings lead and dominated the game, whereas the final encounter is also heading towards a draw.

For quite sometime, Pakistan have been poor in Tests and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been strongly criticised for producing poor surfaces, favouring only the batters. It was evident in the Pakistan-Australia series and also the case in the England series. As a result, Pakistan bowlers couldn't impress and their batters fell behind as compared to their counterparts' free-flowing approach. Pakistan lost 1-0 to Australia and suffered their first-ever Test series whitewash with Ben Stokes & Co. hammering them 3-0.

As the New Zealand series has also been a sluggish affair, with pitches being flat as ever, former Kiwi cricketer Simon Doull made a glaring remark. He asked if such pitches are demanded by captain Babar Azam for him to improve his numbers in Tests.

"Where does that directive come from? Does that come from Babar who wants to bat on a road and improve his own stats?" Doull questioned. "Does it come from above him?" the co-commentator responded.

Talking about the second and final Test, in Karachi, Tim Southee-led NZ opted to bat first and rode on Devon Conway's 122 and their tail-enders to post 449. In reply, Pakistan managed 408 and the Kiwis have now taken the overall lead beyond the 200-run mark towards the close of the fourth and penultimate day's play.