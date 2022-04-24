IPL 2022: Will Rohit Sharma make changes? Mumbai Indians predicted XI vs Lucknow Super Giants

It has been a horrible season for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with not a single win in their first seven matches. The Rohit Sharma-led team does not have a single point and it got worse as they slumped to a heartbreaking last-over defeat against Chennai Super Kings.

In the previous encounter, Mumbai Indians looked in control of the game with CSK losing five wickets under 100 runs but MS Dhoni had other plans as he scored 16 runs in the final four balls of the match to guide his side to victory.

MI, who have won the tournament five times, have the worst net run rate in the IPL 2022 and they will be finally be looking to get back to winning ways as they take on Lucknow Super Giants.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are expected to open the innings once again for MI with Dewald Brevis and Suryakumar Yadav providing solidity to the top order. Yadav has been the most successful batsman for MI till now and a lot will depend on his form as they face the formidable LSG attack.

In the middle order, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen and Kieron Pollard will be the proper batting options with both Shokeen and possibly Pollard providing decent bowling options.

When it comes to bowling, it will be solid bowling attack with Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith and Jasprit Bumrah looking to add more wickets to their tally.

Mumbai Indians predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah