'He is in that dark place': Kevin Pietersen after Virat Kohli's second consecutive duck in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli's lean patch continued in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as he bagged a second consecutive duck in the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday. Kohli has been far from his best so far this season as he has failed to fire with the bat and has struggled for consistency.

After being dismissed by Dushmantha Chameera on a golden duck in RCB's last game against Lucknow Super Giants, Kohli once again failed to open his account against SRH at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Kohli came out at number three after RCB opted to bat first in the game and edged the very first ball he faced from Marco Jansen to Aiden Markram at the second slip.

Kohli was left dejected after yet another poor outing as the disappointment was clearly visible on his face after being dismissed for a duck. Kohli's ongoing poor patch has become one of the major talking points this season with several former cricketers and experts sharing their views on the batting maestro's struggles.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen also gave his take on Kohli's woeful run with the willow and said he himself had seen such rough patches in his career and that it is a 'very lonely' place to be at. Pietersen said Kohli is currently in a very dark place and needs to come out of it sooner.

"I think he is at point and having been at that point in my career on a couple of occasions, it is not nice. It is a very lonely, lonely place especially when you have all eyes on you. Every single thing is Kohli, Kohli and Kohli. He is in that dark place, I just hope it ends quickly because the game needs him to score runs," Pietersen told Star Sports.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's batting woes continue, dismissed for second consecutive golden duck - WATCH

As many as three RCB batters, including Kohli were dismissed on ducks in their clash against SRH on Saturday as Faf du Plessis & Co. were bundled out for a paltry 68 - the lowest total so far this season. Suyash Prabhudessai top-scored for RCB with 15 off 20 balls.

SRH chased down the low-key target comfortably with as many as 12 overs to spare to thrash RCB by 9 wickets and secure their fourth win on the trot this season.