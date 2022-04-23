IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's batting woes continue, dismissed for second consecutive golden duck - WATCH

It has been a horrible Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Virat Kohli till now. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has struggled to find his form in the tournament, and he was dismissed for his second successive golden duck of this competition in Mumbai on Saturday.

Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck just thrice in the IPL between 2008 and 2021 but this season alone, he has achieved the unwanted record twice as he was dismissed by pacer Marco Jansen.

During the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, Kohli was forced to come out to bat in the second over of the match as Faf du Plessis was dismissed cheaply. Kohli was expected to steady the innings after the early jolt but he felt victim to Jansen on the very first ball that he faced.

Jansen kept the ball around the fourth stump line outside the off-stump and Kohli ended up edging it straight to Aiden Markram who was strategically placed in second slip just before the delivery.

Kohli was also dismissed for a golden duck in RCB’s previous encounter against Lucknow Super Giants as he fell victim to Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera. Kohli went chasing after a wide delivery and ended up hitting it straight to the fielder at the backward point position.

Kohli has struggled for form this season and after eight matches, he has scored just 119 runs at an average of 17.00. He has not scored a single half century in IPL 2022 till now.