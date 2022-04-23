Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami help Gujarat Titans beat KKR by 8 runs, extend winning run in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) held onto their nerves in yet another last-over thriller to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 8 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday (April 23). With the win, Gujarat Titans extended their unbeaten run to three matches and regained their top spot on the IPL 2022 points table.

It was once again a comprehensive all-round performance from the Titans, who were boosted by captain Hardik Pandya's return ahead of the crucial clash. Hardik had missed the last game against CSK owing to an injury but made a thumping return as he went on to play a captain's knock to help his side bag another win on the trot.

Opting to bat first, Gujarat Titans got off to a shaky start as Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply on just 7 off 5 balls before Wriddhiman Saha (25) combined with skipper Hardik to post a 75-run stand for the second wicket. While Saha played the anchor's role with a run-a-ball 25, Hardik smashed a stunning 67 off 49 balls laced with 4 fours and two sixes.

Pandya's half-century and cameos from David Miller (27 off 20) and Rahul Tewatia (17 off 12) propelled Gujarat Titans to a fighting total of 156/8 in 20 overs. In reply, KKR were bundled out for 148/8 as they fell 8 runs short after a stellar bowling performance from the Titans.

KKR's decision to open the batting with Sam Billings and Sunil Narine backfired as Shami continued his exceptional run to dismiss both cheaply on 4 and 5 respectively. It was young Yash Dayal who went on to impress as he got the better of KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was sent packing on 12 off 15 balls before dismissing Rinku Singh on 35 off 28 balls.

Rashid Khan also bowled an excellent spell of 2/22 off his four overs. Andre Russell was the lone warrior for KKR and batted till the last over but was sent back by Alzarri Joseph on the second delivery of the 20th over as he failed to take KKR over the line in the 157-run chase.

While KKR have no lost their last four games in a row, Gujarat Titans continued their magnificent run reaching 12 points on the points table with just one defeat in seven matches so far this season.