IPL 2022 updated points table: Rajasthan Royals confirm place in Qualifier 1, beat Chennai Super Kings

Match 68 of the IPL 2022 edition saw the one-time winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the defending champions and four-time champions MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday evening (May 20).

Opting to bat first, Dhoni gave a breather to a plethora of his fans worldwide, after the coin toss, by confirming his participation in the IPL 2023 edition. Despite losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early, Moeen Ali's rapid start took CSK to 75 for 1 in six overs. Moeen smashed Trent Boult 6,4,4,4,4,4, however, things took a turn for the worse from thereon.

Chennai's middle-order fell flat and despite some hits from MS Dhoni (28-ball 26) and Moeen's 57-ball 93, they only managed 150-6 with Yuzi Chahal-Obed McCoy's twin scalps each and R Ashwin-Boult striking with one wicket apiece.

In reply, Sanju Samson-led RR lost Jos Buttler early in pursuit of 151. Yashasvi Jaiswal looked comfortable from his end and continued to keep the scoreboard ticking amid some dents in the chase. After Jaiswal's fall, Ashwin's 23-ball 40 not out took RR to a five-wicket win and confirmed their spot in Qualifier 1, where they will now face table-toppers Gujarat Titans.

Here's the IPL 2022 Updated Points Table after CSK-RR clash:

Qualifier 1 will now see RR lock horns with GT whereas Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face either Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) or Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Eliminator.