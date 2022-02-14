'Resumed practice, bowling well': Gujarat Titans give update on Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2022

The newly formed Gujarat Titans (GT) bought some marquee players during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, to build their team around the pre-picked players.

Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan, India's Mohammed Shami and New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson star the bowling department.

In the batting department, the team looks solid with the likes of Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, David Miller. The team also has all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar.

ALSO READ | Gujarat Titans Complete squad for IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya-led line-up filled with all-rounders, star pacers

However, the health of Pandya, who is a terrific bowler and a stunning batter, has been a matter of concern as due to a lower back injury, Pandya is yet to play any competitive match post the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE which got over in November 2021.

Pandya did not bowl much in IPL 2021 for Mumbai and he even did not bowl much for India in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 due to injury.

Giving an update, Gujarat Titans' spin bowling coach Aashish Kapoor said that Pandya has begun practice and even started to bowl in the nets.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Who is PBKS's Benny Howell? First French-born cricketer to feature in India's cash-rich league

While speaking to Indian news agency ANI, Kapoor said, "Nehra has been in constant touch with him from the time we have retained him and Nehra has been talking to him. He has also spoken about how to arrange and where to arrange practice sessions for him and get those things done," he added.

"Asking him to play a few Ranji Trophy games before he turns up for a camp which may be in March with some point in March may be in Mid-March. So, he has been also starting to bowl that's what he has told Nehra," he said.

"He has started to bowl, he is bowling well and batting he has no problems in any case because mainly we want to know whether he can bowl for us like how in the Indian team," the coach added.

"So, if he can bowl and bat both it is an added advantage because there are not too many all-rounders in India (medium pace all-rounders). He is the only one that you can think of at the moment so if you have that all-rounder with you then I think you are on the plus side," Kapoor said.