Gujarat Titans Complete squad for IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya-led line-up filled with all-rounders, star pacers

The IPL 2022 mega auction was a star-studded event, which took place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The ten franchises went on a buying spree and added quite a few big names to strengthen their respective squads for the upcoming IPL 15 edition, set to be held in India in March-May.

Talking about the Gujarat Titans (GT), the newly-formed IPL franchise along with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they also added some big names in their roster ahead of the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. After adding the likes of all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan along with opener Shubman Gill, as their three initial picks, the GT franchise did a good job in their maiden IPL auction.

The Gujarat franchise have roped in the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Jason Roy, David Miller Mohammed Shami, Rahul Tewatia, Alzarri Joseph, etc., along with investing in a host of inexperienced as well as some uncapped players -- Gurkeerat Singh, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande.

Among the whole squad, Hardik, Rashid, Jason Roy, Md Shami, Gill remain one of their biggest stars and signings. Towards the fag end of the mega auction, the think-tank also added two good wicketkeeper-batters in Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade.

It is safe to say that Gujarat didn't spend a lot on various players, and bought them for a cheaper price, they would be satisfied with their first outing at the auction as they now have a host of all-rounders (Vijay Shankar, Dominic Drakes and Jayant Yadav) and good international pacers in their mix.

At the mega auction, their biggest signings were NZ pacer Ferguson (INR 100 million) and ex-Rajasthan Royals' (RR) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia (INR 90 million). Overall, Hardik and Rashid remain the most expensive players for the Gujarat franchise (both coming in at INR 150 million).

Complete squad of Gujarat Titans for IPL 2022:

Jason Roy, Abhinav Sadarangani, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sai Sudarshan

Squad strength: 23 (15 - India, 8 - overseas)