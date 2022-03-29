IPL 2022: Padikkal or Jaiswal as Buttler's opening partner? Predicting Sanju Samson-led RR's playing XI vs SRH

A new season will begin for both Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp as the two sides will square off with each other in match 5 of the ongoing IPL 2022 edition. This will also be the first-ever match to be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune in the 15th season of the cash-rich league.

Talking about the RR franchise, they have revamped in style after finishing the IPL 2021 edition on the seventh spot. Post the two-day mega auction, in mid-February 2022, the Sanju Samson & Co. have added more strength to the squad with the addition of Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Jimmy Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, etc.

Here's the predicted playing XI for RR ahead of their season-opener versus SRH:

Jos Buttler is very likely to open. Given his stature and ability to put the opposition on the back foot from ball one, he will continue to start at the top and is likely to be accompanied by Yashasvi Jaiswal or Padikkal. Jaiswal struck form in the second and final leg of IPL 2021 and, hence, can be preferred once again to open with Buttler. Padikkal has also opened for his previous franchise, i.e. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but has played at No. 3 in his twin outings for India in the shortest format.

RR might like to remain flexible with the No. 3 spot. They might be temped to send either Samson or Padikkal depending on the situation (Samson for Buttler, Padikkal for Jaiswal, respectively). Hetmyer looks like a certain at No. 5, followed by the likes of James Neesham, Riyan Parag and the main bowlers.

Among the bowlers, the onus will fall upon Trent Boult, Krishna and Yuzi Chahal-Ashwin. RR can also swap Nathan Coulter-Nile with Neesham, however, the Kiwi might edge past the former in the initial few games.

RR's predicted XI vs SRH: Jos Buttler (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.